Apple to launch iPhone SE2 and a new iPad Pro in March 2020

Apple always conducts its spring launch event, which takes place every year in March, most likely in the last week. In the 2018 Spring event, Apple launched its new iPad, which had support for Apple Pencil. Last year on March 25, 2019, Apple gave news about shows it intends to start offering as part of the TV+ subscription service.

Also, a week before that event on March 18, 2019, Apple launched the latest models of iPad Air and iPad Mini. However, this year, predictions are a bit different. Apple may plan to launch a new iPad, a new smaller iPhone.

The iPhone SE2

Back in September 2018, Apple discontinued its Apple SE. Ever since then, there have been rumors of launching another SE. According to Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple’s analyst, the new iPhone SE based on the iPhone 8 may be launched during this year’s March event or even later this year. However, there is a debate going on as to what Apple will call it. They might call it the SE 2 or the iPhone 9.

iPad Pro

You can expect Apple to release the new model of iPad Pro with an A13X processor, a triple-lens camera, and time-of-flight technology. It will also have an improvement in the AR capabilities.

There are many other devices such as a new model of the over-the-ear headphones, Apple TV Mini, a 13in MacBook Pro, and a MacBook Air, etc. that Apple plans to launch during this spring event.