Apple to Launch Smart Home Hub This Year or Early Next

A new smart home hub is planned for release by Apple, with a timeframe of October this year or early 2027. A core feature for the smart home hub will be Siri AI made to be placid in rooms across your home, like the bedroom and kitchen. It will come in wall mounted and tabletop versions.

The hub is going to merge a display and a speaker similar to the HomePod and will be running on a new OS based on tvOS merged with iOS and watchOS. Icons, apps, and widgets will be shown with clock faces that you can customize.

The HomePod will feature facial recognition built-in for the device to identify and personalize itself based on who is looking at the display. It will feature monitoring for home security, video calls with FaceTime, and a system intercom for homes that have several devices for Apple Home.