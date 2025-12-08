Apple

Apple to Light Up  Battersea Power Station With Winning Submissions

By Samantha Wiley
In celebration of the winners of the Your Tree iPad creativity competition in the U.K. for the festive season, 24 submissions are shown on the Battersea Power Station from 5 p.m to 10:30 p.m daily up to the 24th of December.


Apple invited UK users to design a digital Christmas tree on their iPad. The chosen submissions are to be projected on the chimney of the building beside the trees that were designed by notable artists and established features like Sir Stephen Fry, Chawawa, David Shrigley OBE, Maro Itoje, Kylie Minogue, and Oliver Jeffers.

It is Apple’s tradition to hold competitions to celebrate Christmas, and this marks the first time the competition has been made accessible to the public. David Hockney, an artist, made Bigger Christmas Trees on the iPad Pro in 2023, and the creator of Wallace & Gromit, Aardman, made a short animation last year using the iPhone 16 Pro Max.


