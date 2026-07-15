Apple To Make New API For Meta Accessories

Apple is making a new API that enables third-party accessory makers, such as Meta, with their gadgets to pair with Apple gadgets similarly to the way the Apple Watch and AirPods do.

This is to accommodate a request filed by Meta in October last year under the Digital Markets Act in the EU to let Apple devices be paired with Meta accessories when connected once, so they do not need to jump through extra hoops and prompts to connect the accessory to the device whenever they want to again.

Currently, this request is dormant in phase three with the most recent update by Apple, while Meta has not yet initiated the formal dispute resolution process under the DMA to procure a review of Apple’s interoperability.

The company is looking at a distribution dated at the Spring of next year with the AccessorySetupKit exclusive to the EU.