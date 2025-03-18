Apple to mass-produce the Foldable iPad and iPhone in 2026

An Apple analyst claimed that Apple will start production of the anticipated foldable iPad and iPhone in 2026.

Advertisements

GF Securities analyst Jeff Pu said that mass production for the foldable models is set for Q3 or Q4 of 2026. At the moment, they are in the NPI, or new product information phase at Foxconn. In addition, Pu believes that both devices will have an early prototype phase in April. No specifics or details about the devices have been said, but it’s rumored that the iPhone will have an inner display of 8 inches, while the iPad will have a screen that measures 19 inches. In his report, Pu said that the 2025 shipment outlook is ‘lukewarm’ due to the delayed Siri features, but the foldable device development will ‘boost Foxconn’s business’ next year.

Rumors about foldable Apple devices have been circulating for years. The expected timeframe for these models is around 2027 or late 2026.