Apple

Apple To Only Make Base M6 Chip Before Moving to M7

By Samantha Wiley
Apple To Only Make Base M6 Chip Before Moving to M7

Apple is rumored to be making a base M6 chip and will be skipping the high-end versions of the chip, like the M6 Max and M6 Pro. The company will be moving on to the M7 series, with upgrades to the M7 bringing stronger AI capabilities.


Apple will be releasing a MacBook Pro with a 14-inch Display featuring the base M6 chip this year. The release for the M7 version has been moved to early next year, with the high-end chips moved to late next year, and the M7 Ultra to be released in 2028. Apple is not releasing an M6 Ultra chip.

Apple To Only Make Base M6 Chip Before Moving to M7

Apple released the M5 Max and M5 Pro chips earlier this year, in March, with the M5 Ultra Chip expected to premiere potentially as early as 2027, powering the Mac Studio. The M7 Ultra is going to provide significant upgrades in performance in AI. 


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