Apple to open an Apple Store in Malaysia soon

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Store

Apple is set to open its very first Apple Store in Malaysia.

Apple The Exchange TRX is scheduled to open on June 22 in Kuala Lumpur, with Apple announcing a slew of events that coincide with the store’s opening. The exact location is the Tun Razak Exchange on the said date, with three levels encompassing the space. In a statement, Apple senior VP of Retail Deirdre O’Brien said that the company is excited to bring its first Apple Store in Malaysia via Apple The Exchange TRX.

Apple Store

The three-level store will have a rooftop park and a floating deck that connects with the mall. It’s worth noting that Today at Apple sessions will be held here. The first event will highlight ‘Malaysia’s most celebrated creators.’ In similar news, the Cupertino-based company released the HomePod mini and HomePod in the region this year. Apple The Exchange TRX will open at 10 in the morning local time.

