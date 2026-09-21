Apple

Apple to Pay More Money for Storage and RAM Next Year

By Samantha Wiley
Apple to Pay More Money for Storage and RAM Next Year

Apple is rumored to be paying higher prices to Samsung for storage and RAM chips next year, where they will be paying about $2 per DRAM GB and $.033 per NAND storage GB.


Whether this results in Apple increasing prices further across their devices such as the Mac, iPhone, and iPad is uncertain. Apple raised prices across products such as the Vision Pro and Apple TV this year in June by $100 to $300 and has already taken into consideration the more pricey components early next year.

Apple to Pay More Money for Storage and RAM Next Year

The shortage in memory and RAM is due to AI companies building big data centers, resulting in prices for NAND and RAM chips surging upwards. Apple tried its best to absorb the costs, but eventually it became unavoidable. The new iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max also cost more than the previous model, releasing on September 18.


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