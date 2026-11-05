Apple’s funding is going to be cut back by a third as employees use third-party Artificial Intelligence to do their work. For many companies, AI has become an option too expensive; Apple is included in this as returns on investment are waning. Apple uses AI for bug hunting and assistance in coding and for many more tasks in their work, and relying on these tools is cutting into their funds.

Funds for engineers at the company are now down to $200 from $300, with some getting a cut of just $100, and the least funding in projects within the company going as low as $25. Apple supposedly lets employees ask for a higher allowance, with the move looking to reflect a pullback in the industry as AI is standing on its own legs with the learning era over.

This hints that there is a lot of confusion at Apple, with potential layoffs within the company. Reports suggest that several engineers within the company do not even come close to that limit of $300. People theorize that the cut in funding is a threat of some sort; this is likely a business decision where employees don’t spend as much as allotted by the company, meaning that those funds could go to other productive projects.

Apple is rumored to be creating an AI system more functional that can run its own models for Apple Foundation. The Mac is a capable device that can run some of the models by Apple locally without the need for tokens like how other AI platforms ask by paying money. AI is the new big thing with investments. The technology is extremely capable of adding extra productivity by making workflows faster and debugging faster than any human. It is logical that people start making a budget for AI and its capabilities.