Apple

Apple to refresh macOS 15 system settings

By Samantha Wiley
macOS 15

A macOS 15 update is set to make its debut at the June WDDC, whereas Apple will change the app’s UIs and menu. It’s been reported that the system settings will get one of its biggest updates, since its previous one from the macOS Ventura. The System Preference app was renamed to System Settings in the macOS Ventura, presenting a familiar design to that of the iPad and iPhone. The macOS 15 system settings will reportedly incorporate a new organizing system with a focus on “priority and overall importance” 

With the new rearranged system, the sound and notification categories will be set lower, and general settings will be placed upwards and set under the network settings.

macOS 15

Apple plans to renew Siri’s menu bar design, turning the colorful icon into a black and white icon, along with changes coming to the Safari and Calculator, plus a printable account recovery summary option, iCloud preference panel, and a new AirDrop user interface.

