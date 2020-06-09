Apple to reopen stores in Turkey and France

According to the latest reports, Apple has added a few more stores to the list of stores that it will reopen in June. A few stores will reopen today on June 8 in Turkey and Spain while a few stores will reopen on June 9 in France.

According to 9to5mac, Apple will reopen all of its 20 stores in France on June 9. These stores include the stores in Opera, Champs-Elysees, and Marche Saint-Germain. Today on June 8 Apple will reopen stores in a few other locations across the globe also. Apple will reopen its seven stores in Spain. Apple will reopen two stores in Istanbul.

With these two store re-openings, it would mean that Apple reopens all of its stores in four countries by the end of the week. Once these stores are open it will also confirm that Apple has reopened 152 stores out of a total of 239 stores outside the USA.

Once these stores are reopened the customers will have to follow the strict rules of social distancing to stop the spread of COVID-19. Wearing of masks will be a must, and only a limited number of people will be allowed inside the stores. Apple has not reopened stores in Brazil, UK, Netherlands, Mexico, and Singapore.