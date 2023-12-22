Apple to Shut Down Iconic Infinite Loop Store

Apple has recently announced its decision to permanently cease operations of its renowned Infinite Loop retail outlet in Cupertino, California, marking the end of its operation on January 20. This store, not just a retail space but a symbol of Apple’s growth, had been the heart of Apple’s operations from the mid-1990s until 2017, when Apple Park became the company’s new headquarters, just a short distance away.

In a move reflecting its commitment to its staff, Apple has guaranteed that all Infinite Loop store employees will be given the chance to remain within the Apple family. Insider information suggests that many of these employees are likely to be reassigned to neighboring Apple stores, including those at the Apple Park Visitor Center and Apple Valley Fair.

“For many years, our Infinite Loop store has been a hub for our Bay Area customers. While we’re closing this chapter, we’re excited to welcome our loyal customers to our other locations, including the nearby Apple Park Visitor Center, as well as on Apple.com and through the Apple Store app. Our dedicated team members will continue to be an integral part of Apple’s journey.” A spokesperson for Apple.

Simultaneously, Apple disclosed its plans to also close the Royal Hawaiian store in Honolulu on the same date. Despite these closures, Apple remains resolute in providing exceptional customer experiences, a commitment evidenced by the opening of new stores in several countries including the U.S., China, India, South Korea, and the U.K. Moreover, Apple has expanded its online presence to new markets like Chile and Vietnam.

While the Infinite Loop retail store is shutting down, the campus itself will remain an active site for Apple’s corporate activities. However, the main building’s atrium is currently undergoing renovations, anticipated to be complete by early 2024.

Originally opened in 1993 as The Company Store, this location was unique in its initial focus on selling Apple-branded merchandise. In 2015, it was reimagined as a conventional Apple retail outlet, showcasing popular products such as the iPhone, Mac, and Apple Watch. Despite its transformation, it continued to offer a select range of merchandise, including apparel, drinkware, and stationery items. Notably smaller than most Apple stores, it lacked facilities like the Genius Bar and creative workshops.

For many Apple fans, Infinite Loop has been a cherished destination, a place of pilgrimage to experience the essence of Apple. Despite being eclipsed by the more modern Apple Park Visitor Center, Infinite Loop has held a special place in the hearts of Apple enthusiasts.

The Apple Park Visitor Center, in contrast, not only serves as a retail space but also features unique offerings such as the Caffè Macs coffee bar, a rooftop patio, and an augmented reality experience of the Apple Park campus, along with its exclusive range of Apple-branded merchandise.