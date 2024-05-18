Apple

Apple to start producing iPhone 16 display this June

By Samantha Wiley
iPhone 16

Manufacturing of the iPhone 16’s display is set to begin in June, according to analyst Ross Young.

In a limited tweet, Young mentioned that panel production will start next month for the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 models. The smaller-sized iPhone 16 is believed to have the biggest volume of screen production for that month. Suppliers will send the displays to assembly factories for a finished iPhone 16. The entire iPhone 16 lineup, including the iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Plus, and iPhone 16 are expected to launch in September this year. It’s believed that the next-generation iPhone will be similar to the iPhone 15 with the exception of the iPhone 16 Pro Max and iPhone 16 Pro sizes.

iPhone 16

According to rumors, new features such as faster 5G, Wi-Fi 7, camera updates, new A chips, and a Capture button are expected to arrive in the iPhone 16 lineup.

