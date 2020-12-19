Apple to temporarily close Stores in LA

With COVID-19 cases still rising in Los Angeles Apple will be temporarily closing a number of retail stores in the area.

The occurrence is a first in a few months, and Apple will be closing its two Los Angeles Apple Stores today. Eleven others will be following on Saturday, and there’s no information on when operations will resume.

In December all of the South California population is under a ‘stay at home’ order, but non-essential stores can remain open. Malls and stores are expected to run at reduced capacity.

Corona virus cases are also climbing in the Bay Area but Apple has not made the move to close its stores there yet. Most are operating in ‘Express’ mode which allows for genius bar appointments and order pickups only.

Apple closed its shops in 2020 and reopened in June. The Cupertino-based company has mandated social distancing, regular deep cleaning and the wearing of face masks, as well as temp checks and limited store occupancy as part of its anti-COVID 19 measure.