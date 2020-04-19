Apple together with Ontario government working to support At-Home learning for students

Apple has been trying hard to support not only heir employees to work-from-home but also kids, parents and teachers across the USA to learn from home. Apple along with Rogers and Ontario are partnering up to help the students learn from home. They are now helping the families and students to stay connected with their education through this global pandemic.

The school boards in Ontario, Canada have been purchasing iPads that have free Rogers LTE mobile data for the students. These iPads are for students who do not have internet access in their homes. According to the government of Ontario, they have sent more than 21,000 iPads to such families.

Apple SEO, Tim Cook also tweeted saying:

“Students and teachers everywhere are doing incredible things. We are glad to work alongside Ontario’s Ministry of Education and school boards to help students access the technology they need to stay connected and #LearnAtHome”

Students and teachers everywhere are doing incredible things. We are glad to work alongside Ontario’s Ministry of Education and school boards to help students access the technology they need to stay connected and #LearnAtHome https://t.co/RVq47Kiq4s — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 17, 2020

Apple is also providing support for the French and English teachers for at-home-learning. Apple provides resources such as Apps, videos, e-books, and much more content for lesson prep and creative activities for kids. These activities can help teachers and parents to teach their kids at home using iPads. Apple is also offering free 1-to-1 virtual coaching.

Apple Professional Learning Specialists will offer this free coaching session. Also, the free data by Rogers will be only available till the end of June 2020. It is a great initiative that is already helping students in Ontario to learn by staying at home.