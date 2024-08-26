Apple

Apple tops global mobile market advertising list

By Samantha Wiley
Apple has risen to the top spot as a global mobile market leader in advertising, according to a report from Pixalate.

The Cupertino-based company has dominated the mobile market, continuing to have a 51% share of voice in programmatic advertising, which is up from 45% in the previous year. In comparison, Korean tech company Samsung has fallen to just 16%, while Huawei has dropped to just 6.3%. Samsung dropped one percent in Q2 for 2023-2024, with consumer preference likely to be a factor in the company’s advertising decision.

Xiaomi and Huawei adjusted theirs accordingly in the same timeframe, dropping from 8% to 5.9% and 6.9% to 6.3%, respectively. With this, Apple dominated the landscape in Q2 2024, with programmatic ad engagement making its devices attractive for advertisers. The competition will have to change their marketing strategies through pricing adjustments, greater marketing efforts, and robust product offerings.

