Apple tops tablet sales in the US

Apple has claimed the top spot in the tablet market in the US.

Canalys reported new figures coming in, saying that the iPad is leading in sales. In a similar note, the post suggested that Macs are coming in close in comparison with PC sales. The PC market has seen 5% growth in shipments in Q1 2024, with small business and consumer charts showing a 9% increase. Apple enjoyed a 22% annual growth for notebook and desktop devices putting it in second place while Lenovo topped the chart at 22.4%.

For the tablet segment, Apple had an 8.8% decline while its competitor Samsung had a 2% decline. Amazon and Microsoft saw a 21.5% and 30.1% drop, respectively. However, Apple claimed a 50.8% market share and came out in first place. Canalys suggested that the figures would improve for 2025 due to AI features integrated into Mac and PC systems.