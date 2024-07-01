Apple

Apple tops tablet sales in the US

By Samantha Wiley
Apple

Apple has claimed the top spot in the tablet market in the US.

Advertisements

Canalys reported new figures coming in, saying that the iPad is leading in sales. In a similar note, the post suggested that Macs are coming in close in comparison with PC sales. The PC market has seen 5% growth in shipments in Q1 2024, with small business and consumer charts showing a 9% increase. Apple enjoyed a 22% annual growth for notebook and desktop devices putting it in second place while Lenovo topped the chart at 22.4%.

Apple

For the tablet segment, Apple had an 8.8% decline while its competitor Samsung had a 2% decline. Amazon and Microsoft saw a 21.5% and 30.1% drop, respectively. However, Apple claimed a 50.8% market share and came out in first place. Canalys suggested that the figures would improve for 2025 due to AI features integrated into Mac and PC systems.

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
Anker MagGo Power Bank
Get $20 Off Anker’s MagGo Power Bank 
1 Min Read
Zenless Zone Zero
Zenless Zone Zero coming in July to the iPhone and iPad
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple working on new tech that simplifies the iPhone’s battery replacement
1 Min Read
Apple Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro officially launches outside the U.S.
1 Min Read
Apple iPad
The 9th Generation iPad is $100 Off
1 Min Read
AirPods
macOS Sequoia brings Headphone Accommodations for AirPods
1 Min Read
ChatGPT
ChatGPT for Mac now available
1 Min Read
AirTags
AirTags on Sale at $24.99 (1-Pack) and $78.99 (4-Pack)
1 Min Read
Samsung
Samsung hotel TVs to have Airplay support
1 Min Read
Apple Pay
Hungarian Apple Pay users affected by unexpected charges
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple’s self-service diagnostics software expands to Europe
1 Min Read
Apple Pencil Pro
The Apple Pencil Pro is $10 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?