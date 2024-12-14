Apple TV and Apple Music natural language search made possible with iOS 18.2 

Apple has implemented a feature where you can use natural language search for the iOS 18.2 updates on software across macOS Sequoia 15.2, iPadOS 18.2, HomePod 18.2, and the tvOS 18.2, letting you use natural terms for both Apple TV and Apple Music search queries.

Apple customers can experience this new feature in the Apple TV app. You can now use casual language to look for what you want, like actors or genres, and then you will be shown all the content relevant to what you were asking for. For Apple Music, it is similar to the Apple TV where you can search genres, artists, or decades, and it then produces results relevant to your search query.

For the HomePod, personal assistant Siri can now support natural language search for Apple Music and you can ask Siri to play stuff based on your activities and moods. The software updates for the devices are anticipated to be launched to the public next week.