Apple

Apple TV and Apple Music natural language search made possible with iOS 18.2 

By Samantha Wiley
Apple

Apple has implemented a feature where you can use natural language search for the iOS 18.2 updates on software across macOS Sequoia 15.2, iPadOS 18.2, HomePod 18.2, and the tvOS 18.2, letting you use natural terms for both Apple TV and Apple Music search queries.

Advertisements

Apple customers can experience this new feature in the Apple TV app. You can now use casual language to look for what you want, like actors or genres, and then you will be shown all the content relevant to what you were asking for. For Apple Music, it is similar to the Apple TV where you can search genres, artists, or decades, and it then produces results relevant to your search query.

Apple

For the HomePod, personal assistant Siri can now support natural language search for Apple Music and you can ask Siri to play stuff based on your activities and moods. The software updates for the devices are anticipated to be launched to the public next week.

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
iCloud
Lawsuit regarding iCloud 5GB plan rejected
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple making A $1 billion plant to lift ban for iPhone 16 in Indonesia
1 Min Read
Apple Watch Series 10
Get the Apple Watch Series 10 42mm GPS at $69 Off
1 Min Read
ChatGPT
$200 monthly ChatGPT Pro subscription now available
1 Min Read
Savings Account Interest Rate For Apple Card Is Cut Again
Savings account interest rate for Apple Card is cut again
1 Min Read
Apple AirTag 4 Pack
4-Pack Apple AirTag On Sale On Amazon
1 Min Read
Vision Pro
Vision Pro future headsets could potentially be equipped with Apple’s 5G modem
1 Min Read
TikTok
TikTok ban set to take place on January 
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple looking into cellular connection for Macs
1 Min Read
Apple Watch 10
Apple Watch 10 On Sale Again
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple Wallet digital IDs and license support now available in New Mexico
1 Min Read
watchOS 11.2
watchOS 11.2 implements new pause feature using camera remote
1 Min Read
Lost your password?