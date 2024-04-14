Apple

Apple unlocks used parts repair

By Samantha Wiley
Apple

Apple will begin allowing used parts for repairs starting with the iPhone 15.

Advertisements

Apple announced today that independent repair shops and customers can choose to use repair parts this year. In a Washington Post interview, the new policy applies to the iPhone 15 lineup, including the cameras, batteries, and screens. Furthermore, the ‘pairing process’ will determine if the used component is real or not. In the press release, Apple said that the service will extend to Touch ID and Face ID components as well.

Apple

Calibration for used and new Apple parts will occur when the part is installed. Once repaired, the iPhone will have a ‘Parts and Service History’ section in Settings, General, and About. The Cupertino-based company mentioned that the section will be expanded to reveal if the part is used or new. Apple also said that the parts will have an Activation Lock to stop criminal activities.

Advertisements

