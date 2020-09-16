Apple unveils ‘Apple One’ bundled services

Today we get a look at the much-anticipated ‘Apple One’ bundled packages offered by Apple.

‘Apple One’ is a collection of Apple services that are cheaper than getting them individually. Currently, there are 3 tiers- Individual, Family and Premier.

Individual costs $14.95 monthly and includes 50GB iCloud storage, Apple Arcade, Apple TV+ and Apple Music.

Family costs $19.95 monthly and includes 200Gb iCloud storage, Apple Arcade, Apple TV+ and Apple Music.

Premier costs $29.95 monthly and includes 2TB iCloud storage, Apple Fitness+, Apple News+, Apple Arcade, Apple TV+ and Apple Music.

Individual saves users $6, while the Family and Premier provides a $8 and $25 savings, respectively. Currently, only Premier subscribers can get access to Fitness+, a fitness lesson platform on Apple TV, iPad or iPhone that’s compatible with the Apple Watch.

‘Apple One’ is expected to be available to the public this fall of 2020. Users can get more iCloud storage as an add-on.