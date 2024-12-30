Apple

Apple unveils Saudi Arabia retail store expansion plans

By Samantha Wiley
Apple recently announced that it will be adding more Apple Stores in Saudi Arabia.

The expansion into the region includes adding an Apple Store online, which is expected to launch in the summer of 2025. Saudi Arabian customers will have the option to shop the full range of Apple products and receive support directly from Apple. Then a year later in 2026, Apple intends to open several flagship shops in the country. This will let customers find the products and services they want and connect with Apple team members in the process.

Apple might be planning to build a store in Diriyah, which is a UNESCO World Heritage site. Tim Cook, Apple CEO, said that they are ‘excited to be expanding’ in Saudi Arabia with the online store and flagship locations. There’s no specific timeline on when these will happen, but announcements when the stores and website are about to open will be expected.

