Apple updates MagSafe Charger firmware

A new MagSafe Charger firmware update has been released.

Advertisements

The latest firmware version for the MagSafe Charger is 2A146, which was previously 2A143. Its predecessor was released a few months ago this year. Historically speaking, Apple does not provide or list patch notes for firmware updates, and the same holds true for the accessory. When viewed in Settings, the version shows 136, with the previous being 133. There isn’t a surefire method to update the firmware for the MagSafe Charger, but it’s believed that connecting to a compatible device should initiate the process.

To confirm that your accessory is up to date, it’s recommended that you check the connected device- go to Settings, then General, then About, and tap ‘Apple MagSafe Charger’ to see its current version. Apple debuted the MagSafe Charger in line with the release of the iPhone 16 lineup, with speeds set to 25W for the latest model.