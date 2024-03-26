Apple updates manuals, specs, and downloads page

Apple recently updated its Manual, Specs, and Downloads landing page to become more user-friendly.

Advertisements

The new page surfaced on the official support site, which now allows users to get software and device-related documents for their devices. Right now the landing page has resources for the iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad, Mac, Apple Vision Pro, HomePod, Apple TV, AirPods, Accessories, Displays, and iPod. Clicking the icon brings the visitor to another page where specific models are listed. Then, a new page opens up for viewing the specifications and downloading documents for that model.

The Manuals, Specs, and Downloads offer after-sales support for those who might need information about their devices. The page also has a manual for operating or using the device and any tips for maintaining it. The page also has a downloads section for GarageBand, iTunes, Keynote, Numbers, Pages, and iMovie, among others. The page is now live and available for viewing on a web browser.