Apple

Apple updates Safari technology preview

By Samantha Wiley
Safari

Apple has a new Safari Technology Preview update to bring its experimental browser up to speed.

Version 215 is now available, with several improvements for Web API, Scrolling, JavaScript, CSS, Web Extensions, Text, Networking, and Images. Users can get the software update by going into their computer’s System Settings, then to System Preferences, and checking ‘Software Update’ for the browser. It’s worth noting that the update is only for those who have installed it. The full release notes for Safari Technology Preview can be found on the official Apple page.

Safari

Apple intends to use Safari Technology Preview to test features and updates that could make it into the official Safari version. Users and developers can test it out and report issues and suggest improvements for future use. Technology Preview and Safari can run together on the same machine, and it doesn’t require a developer account for access.

