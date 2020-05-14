Apple updates the firmware of second generation AirPods to 2D15

After releasing the new firmware update for the AirPods Pro, Apple does the same for the AirPods second-generation models. Apple updates the firmware from 2A364 to new 2D15 firmware.

Currently, Apple hasn’t shared the details of what is included in the new firmware update. Some of the owners of the AirPods Pro say that they feel an improvement in the noise cancellation, and some say they did not find anything new in it.

The 2nd Generation AirPods do not have the active noise cancellation feature. It is unclear what is new in the firmware. In the past, the AirPods firmware updates have been improving performance and also fixing bugs. This new update i.e. 2D15 most likely fixes the bugs. The users of AirPods can check the firmware of their AirPods using these steps:

Connect the AirPods to an iOS device

Open the Settings app on the iOS device

Tap on “General”

Tap on “About”

Tap on “AirPods”

See what the number next to “firmware version” says

Apple hasn’t shared any details on how to update the firmware. The users can, however, force an update by performing the following steps: