Apple Upgrade Program Now Online

The new Apple Upgrade Program is now online, featuring a new way to lease Apple Watches, iPhones, Macs, and iPads. Klarna will be partnering with Apple while putting the iPhone Upgrade Program to rest.

The program features lower starting prices compared to the previous program, with iPhones featuring a starting monthly price of $17.99, Macs at $24.99, iPads starting at $11.99, and Apple Watches also starting at $11.99 monthly. AppleCare+ is not included and is an optional purchase.

The majority of models for Apple Watches, iPads, iPhones, and Macs are qualified in the Apple Upgrade Program; the only restrictions are the MacBook Neo, Apple Watch SE, Studio Displays, iPhone 16 Plus, and iPhone 16. EDU Discounts can’t be used with Apple Upgrade; other programs like military, veteran, government, and business are also not included.

You are also able to end the lease early and return the product, but you will face fees.