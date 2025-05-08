Apple

Apple upgrades speed of transfer on ‘Move to iOS’ app

By Samantha Wiley
Apple

Apple added an update to its ‘Move to iOS’ app that allows for faster data transfers.

Data transfers initiated using an Android phone and an iPhone are now faster when a USB-C to Lightning or USB-C to USB-C cable is used. In addition, Apple has placed a tips section on-screen while the migration process is going on. The company mentioned that voice recordings will be moved as well, from the Android phone to Files or Voice Memos. Other new features include dual SIM label and call history support, the ability to connect to a personal hotspot or wi-fi, and new Indian language support.

Apple

‘Move to iOS’ is an app mainly used for Android device owners who have switched to an iPhone. The app automates the migration process and eliminates the need to connect to a computer. ‘Move to iOS’ is available to download on the Play Store.

