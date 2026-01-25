Apple Upgrading 5 Devices to OLED Displays

Apple is planning to upgrade the iMac, iPad Air, MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and iPad Mini with an OLED display sometime this year until 2028. Mark Gurman from Bloomberg reported in the past that the MacBook Pro and iPad Mini will be getting an OLED display as early as 2026, while the MacBook Air may be integrated with OLED technology by 2028.

Gurman states that the new iPad Air, which is anticipated to be released this year, will feature an LCD screen, and an iPad Air with an OLED display will follow, hinting that the OLED iPad Air will not be released until next year.

OLED displays provide better quality for images compared to LCD due to higher contrast ratios that have true blacks and richer colors. The recent Apple devices, including the iPad Pro, Apple Watch, and new iPhone, feature OLED technology, while a micro-OLED display is equipped on the Vision Pro.