Apple uploads ad that launches the iPhone 16 Pro to space

Apple shared an ad titled “All Systems Pro” on their YouTube Channel in certain countries like India, Japan, Singapore, and South Korea. The ad features a control center performing final checkups for the iPhone 16 Pro that will be launched into space. During the countdown, the team makes sure the 6-core GPU, support for recording 4K slow-motion videos at 120fps, and the A18 Pro chip are ready- all within 30 seconds.

Advertisements

The iPhone operates with advanced photo and video features such as camera control to render high-performance graphics for gaming to reach a new level. When the iPhone 16 was unveiled back in September, Apple stated that the new A18 Pro chip is faster than the previous A17 Pro that the iPhone 15 Pro units were equipped with by up to 15%, and that the chip was made with the 3nm technology in its second generation, an upgraded process of TSMC.