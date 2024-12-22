Apple

Apple uploads new immersive 3D Video for Apple Vision Pro

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Vision Pro

Apple released an immersive video for the Apple Vision Pro and people who own the headset can view the new episode of a series named “Adventure” starring Ant Williams who is an athlete diving into the Arctic and its freezing waters. 

The episode “Ice Dive” shadows WIlliams attempting to break the world record for swimming under ice with the farthest distance, and with only a single breath. This is the third episode in the series “Adventure” for the Vision Pro featuring daring feats by pro athletes and explorers, with the first episode among the first immersive videos upon the launch of the Vision Pro titled Highlining, and the next episode titled Parkour.

Apple is working on launching more 180-degree 8K-format creations for in the future, with one focusing on the prehistoric period and dinosaurs, a series on extraordinary places titled Boundless, another short film titled Submerged, and more content that is related to music.

