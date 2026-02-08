Apple

Apple Using 2NM Process For Their M6 and A20 Chip

By Samantha Wiley
For their upcoming M6 and A20 chips, Apple is anticipated to be using the N2 base 2-nanometer process by TSMC for manufacturing. The company is planning to introduce the A20 chip in the new iPhone 18 models, while the M6 will come with the revamped MacBook Pro models that will be equipped with an OLED Display.


The process is made to deliver better performance scaling and power efficiency because of the increased densities of the chip. TSMC reported that the base N2 process will be going under mass production along with improved variants like A16 and N2P this year.

Competitors like MediaTek and Qualcomm are also going to be integrating N2P for their mobile chips to achieve a higher clock speed peak. The N2P will only start mass production later this year, meaning that Apple may not have the time to introduce the chips made with the most recent technology to their gadgets.


