Apple Vision Pro arriving in China

The next country to have the Apple Vision Pro is China.

Advertisements

Tim Cook, Apple CEO announced that China will be the next region to have the Vision Pro headset in a China Development Forum press in Beijing. Cook said that the spatial device will launch in the country in 2024, with support for research and development efforts to be increased. Cook also visited the new Shanghai-based Jing’an store this week. The announcement marks the first time Apple has specified which country the Vision Pro will head to next. Prior to this, Apple said that the headset would launch in more countries but did not mention specifics or a detailed timeframe on when this will happen.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo corroborated that the Vision Pro will launch in other countries before this year’s Worldwide Developers Conference. The event typically falls in June and offers exciting news to Apple enthusiasts and developers.