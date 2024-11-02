Apple

Apple Vision Pro arriving in two markets next month

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Vision Pro

The Apple Vision Pro device will be on sale in the United Arab Emirates and South Korea on November 15.

Greg Joswiak, Apple’s marketing chief said that the Vision Pro will be available in the UAE and South Korea next month in a press release. The augmented reality headset can be preordered on November 4 local time in both regions. visionOS 2 and the Vision Pro content on Apple’s website has been localized with more details- in South Korea, those interested can make an appointment for a demo at an Apple Store. Apple promised to provide more information when the preorder event goes live.

Apple Vision Pro

The Vision Pro debuted on February in the US, with a price tag of $3,499 and up. A few months after, the headset was made available in other countries, including Singapore, Japan, Hong Kong, China, the UK, Germany, France, Canada, and Australia.

