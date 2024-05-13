Apple

Apple Vision Pro instrumental in precision surgeries

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Vision Pro

The medical community recently praised the Apple Vision Pro for providing precision and detail in surgeries.

Surgeons have been quick in Vision Pro adoption since it launched, using the device for patient operations. The latest application was in India where the Vision Pro was used on more than 30 procedures in the GEM Hospital. Specifically, the headset was used in ‘keyhole’ surgeries and treatments for hernias, fistulas, stomach cancer, and gall bladder issues, as per a report from FirstPost.

Apple Vision Pro

Dr. R Parthasarathy, surgical gastroenterologist and COO of the hospital said that the Vision Pro does not have a transmission latency and claimed he had ‘better vision and was connected to the real world.’ He also said that the device comes in handy when he wishes to view a CT scan simultaneously. It’s believed that the Apple Vision Pro is being used for surgery in the US and Brazil.

