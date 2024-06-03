Apple Vision Pro may arrive in France in June

The Apple Vision Pro may make an appearance in France this June.

Advertisements

Online leaks have revealed an internal announcement about an Apple Store suggesting a July launch date. On the flipside, Apple said that China will have the mixed reality headset before 2024 ends, but there hasn’t been any announcement on when it will launch in other countries. A French source via WatchGeneration has mentioned that the staff will experience an ‘all stores’ meeting which will take place in June 24. As for the topic, it’s said that the meeting will have ‘a big novelty.’

On June 28, the Apple Store employees will have a ‘VM night’, which is an event where new marketing visuals and products will be set up. Several sources claim that French retail locations will have to make ‘significant space’ in their storerooms. Apple is likely to announce the launch of the Vision Pro to other countries during the WWDC.