Apple Vision Pro may arrive in other countries after WWDC

The Apple Vision Pro is expected to launch in other countries after this year’s Worldwide Developers Conference in June.

Bloomberg recently reported that headset sales will soon begin in other countries, with Apple employees flying to different retail shops for training sessions and to demo the Vision Pro. Apple had a similar process when the Vision Pro launched in the US. Employees learned how to answer questions and provide demonstrations then. The exact date of the international launch has yet to be announced, but it’s expected that Apple will reveal the answer after the WWDC concludes.

Store employees from Singapore, South Korea, Japan, France, Germany, China, and Australia are expected to attend the training sessions, which means the respective countries might be the first batch for the Apple Vision Pro launch. International sales could improve declining numbers in the US, but the price for the other regions has yet to be announced.