Apple

Apple Vision Pro may arrive in other countries after WWDC

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Vision Pro

The Apple Vision Pro is expected to launch in other countries after this year’s Worldwide Developers Conference in June.

Advertisements

Bloomberg recently reported that headset sales will soon begin in other countries, with Apple employees flying to different retail shops for training sessions and to demo the Vision Pro. Apple had a similar process when the Vision Pro launched in the US. Employees learned how to answer questions and provide demonstrations then. The exact date of the international launch has yet to be announced, but it’s expected that Apple will reveal the answer after the WWDC concludes.

Apple Vision Pro

Store employees from Singapore, South Korea, Japan, France, Germany, China, and Australia are expected to attend the training sessions, which means the respective countries might be the first batch for the Apple Vision Pro launch. International sales could improve declining numbers in the US, but the price for the other regions has yet to be announced.

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
Apple Watch
watchOS 10.5 releases with new watch face
1 Min Read
ChatGPT
ChatGPT for Mac to launch soon
1 Min Read
Apple AirPods Pro
The AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C is $69 Off
1 Min Read
iPhone
US iPhone sales remain steady despite weakening smartphone demand
1 Min Read
Apple Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro instrumental in precision surgeries
1 Min Read
Gamma
Playstation emulator ‘Gamma’ launches on iPhone
1 Min Read
M3 MacBook Air
Enjoy a $149 Discount on the M3 MacBook Air
1 Min Read
Apple Pencil
New patent application hints at Touch Bar for Apple Pencil support
1 Min Read
ChatGPT
Apple possibly partnering with OpenAI for iOS 18 generative AI technology
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple launches three macOS release candidates
1 Min Read
Apple iPad Air
The M1 iPad Air Gets a $150 Discount
1 Min Read
Apple
Revamped Siri to be ‘The Core’ in Apple’s AI Foray
1 Min Read
Lost your password?