Apple Vision Pro may receive the M5 Chip in 2025

Ming-Chi Kuo, supply chain analyst, stated that Apple has plans to release a revamped Vision Pro Headset next year which will be equipped with the M5 chip, but is yet to be announced, with no other mentions of other changes parallel to the current headset that was released this year. Currently, the Vision Pro Headset features the M2 Chip that launched in 2022.

Apple has postponed the production of a cheaper Vision Pro model to “beyond 2027,” as stated by Kuo. With the current price of the Vision Pro Headset starting at $3,499, sales have been limited and for that amount, the Vision Pro certainly isn’t a mass-market device.

Similar to Kuo, Mark Gurman of Bloomberg stated that a “chip upgrade” is in the planning phase by Apple for its new Vision Pro Headset and that production on the cheaper model will continue but no timeframe has been specified.