Apple

Apple Vision Pro might launch internationally in July

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Vision Pro

The international release of the Apple Vision Pro can potentially happen in July 6 months after its release in the United States. Some stores in the UK recently received large amounts of pallet deliveries anticipated to be the couches designed for demos of the Vision Pro, which staff aren’t authorized to open yet. Apple retail managers in the UK have been ordered to start the process for its plans to transition its avenues facilitating the accessories of Vision Pro. 

The international launch is expected in July during the third or fourth week. Many analysts including Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believe the timeframe of release is later than expected, and state that Apple is expected to launch the Vision Pro Worldwide before the WDDC event to spike interest in the visionOS 2. In addition, the United Kingdom and China, as well as Canada, may be the first to receive the Vision Pro other than the US.

Apple Vision Pro
Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
Apple iPad Air
Get $45 Off the 13-inch M2 iPad Air
1 Min Read
Apple TV+
Trailer video for Apple TV+ ‘Wolfs’ launches
1 Min Read
Apple Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro may arrive in France in June
1 Min Read
Apple
Samsung tops Q1 2024 smartphone shipments worldwide
1 Min Read
Apple Watch Ultra 2
The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is $85 Off
2 Min Read
iOS 18
iOS 18 Control Center to get revamps
1 Min Read
iPhone 5s
iPhone 5s moves to the ‘Obsolete’ list
1 Min Read
Anker Nano Power Bank
Anker’s Nano Power Bank is $15 Off
1 Min Read
Vision Pro
‘Where Cards Fall’ arrives on Vision Pro
1 Min Read
Apple Card
New Apple Card ads go live
1 Min Read
Tap to Pay
Italy gains iOS Tap to Pay
1 Min Read
M2 iPad Air
M2 iPad Air Wi-Fi Lineup on Sale! Get Up to $80 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?