Apple Vision Pro might launch internationally in July

The international release of the Apple Vision Pro can potentially happen in July 6 months after its release in the United States. Some stores in the UK recently received large amounts of pallet deliveries anticipated to be the couches designed for demos of the Vision Pro, which staff aren’t authorized to open yet. Apple retail managers in the UK have been ordered to start the process for its plans to transition its avenues facilitating the accessories of Vision Pro.

The international launch is expected in July during the third or fourth week. Many analysts including Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believe the timeframe of release is later than expected, and state that Apple is expected to launch the Vision Pro Worldwide before the WDDC event to spike interest in the visionOS 2. In addition, the United Kingdom and China, as well as Canada, may be the first to receive the Vision Pro other than the US.