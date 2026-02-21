Apple Vision Pro Now Has YouTube App

YouTube is now available for the Apple Vision Pro, letting users watch videos on a screen the size of a theater and enjoy an immersive viewing experience. All videos on YouTube are available in the app for the visionOS.

In the past, you could already watch videos from YouTube with the use of the Safari browser on the headset with no standalone YouTube app available. In 2024, the company added an app called Juno, a third-party app. However, it was pulled out by the company as it appears to have violated the Terms of Service of YouTube.

Now you can watch videos in the app with base videos, 360 degree videos and 180 degree videos. The most recent headset powered by the M5 chip allows you to watch videos in 8K.

You can find the YouTube app in the App Store for the visionOS, and is compatible with models of the Vision Pro headset that are powered by the M2 and M5 chip.