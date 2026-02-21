Apple

Apple Vision Pro Now Has YouTube App

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Vision Pro Now Has YouTube App

YouTube is now available for the Apple Vision Pro, letting users watch videos on a screen the size of a theater and enjoy an immersive viewing experience. All videos on YouTube are available in the app for the visionOS.


In the past, you could already watch videos from YouTube with the use of the Safari browser on the headset with no standalone YouTube app available. In 2024, the company added an app called Juno, a third-party app. However, it was pulled out by the company as it appears to have violated the Terms of Service of YouTube.

Apple Vision Pro Now Has YouTube App

Now you can watch videos in the app with base videos, 360 degree videos and 180 degree videos. The most recent headset powered by the M5 chip allows you to watch videos in 8K.

You can find the YouTube app in the App Store for the visionOS, and is compatible with models of the Vision Pro headset that are powered by the M2 and M5 chip.


Latest News
The Apple Watch Series 11 42mm GPS $100 Off
The Apple Watch Series 11 42mm GPS  $100 Off
1 Min Read
Future MacBooks Being Integrated With Privacy Screen Technology
Future MacBooks Being Integrated With Privacy Screen Technology
1 Min Read
iPad Pro May Not Be Getting Significant Upgrades For Years To Come
iPad Pro May Not Be Getting Significant Upgrades For Years To Come
1 Min Read
Public Beta For AirPods 4, AirPods Pro 2, and AirPods Pro 3 Now Available
Public Beta For AirPods 4, AirPods Pro 2, and AirPods Pro 3 Now Available
1 Min Read
The AirPods Pro 3 Is $39 Off
The AirPods Pro 3 Is $39 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Releasing A Revamped Sales Coach App
Apple Releasing A Revamped Sales Coach App
1 Min Read
Apple Wants To Create A More Established Presence In The Smart Home Market
Apple Wants To Create A More Established Presence In The Smart Home Market
2 Min Read
The AirPods 4 Is $30 Off
The AirPods 4 Is $30 Off
1 Min Read
iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max Models Will Have New Features
iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max Models Will Have New Features
1 Min Read
Indonesia Getting Coverage For AppleCare+
Indonesia Getting Coverage For AppleCare+
1 Min Read
Meta Ray-Bans to Have Facial Recognition
Meta Ray-Bans to Have Facial Recognition
1 Min Read
The 11-inch M5 iPad Pro 256GB Wi-Fi Is $200 Off
The 11-inch M5 iPad Pro 256GB Wi-Fi Is $200 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?