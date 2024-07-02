Apple Vision Pro officially launches outside the U.S.

The Apple Vision Pro Headset has been delivered to several Apple Stores around Hong Kong, mainland China, Singapore, and Japan. The release marks the date when the Vision Pro has been made accessible to additional markets, since it was on sale back in February in the United States.

Reportedly, sales of the Vision Pro headset have slowed down in the 5 months post-release. The headset will also be launched in Canada and the United Kingdom on July 12, and will be released in France, Australia, and Germany on the same day.

The device has received mixed reviews with users mostly being impressed by the technology and hardware of the headset, but with concerns about the actual functionality of the device, comfort, weight and controls based on gestures.

Apple recently announced the VisionOS 2, which is the first big update for the headset’s operating system with changes and new features, such as the headset being able to turn 2D images into spatial photos and a larger version of the ultra-wide Mac Virtual Display, sizing up to two side-by-side 4K screen monitors.