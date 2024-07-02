Apple

Apple Vision Pro officially launches outside the U.S.

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Vision Pro

The Apple Vision Pro Headset has been delivered to several Apple Stores around Hong Kong, mainland China, Singapore, and Japan. The release marks the date when the Vision Pro has been made accessible to additional markets, since it was on sale back in February in the United States.

Advertisements

Reportedly, sales of the Vision Pro headset have slowed down in the 5 months post-release. The headset will also be launched in Canada and the United Kingdom on July 12, and will be released in France, Australia, and Germany on the same day.

Apple Vision Pro

The device has received mixed reviews with users mostly being impressed by the technology and hardware of the headset, but with concerns about the actual functionality of the device, comfort, weight and controls based on gestures.

Apple recently announced the VisionOS 2, which is the first big update for the headset’s operating system with changes and new features, such as the headset being able to turn 2D images into spatial photos and a larger version of the ultra-wide Mac Virtual Display, sizing up to two side-by-side 4K screen monitors.

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
Zenless Zone Zero
Zenless Zone Zero coming in July to the iPhone and iPad
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple working on new tech that simplifies the iPhone’s battery replacement
1 Min Read
Apple iPad
The 9th Generation iPad is $100 Off
1 Min Read
AirPods
macOS Sequoia brings Headphone Accommodations for AirPods
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple tops tablet sales in the US
1 Min Read
ChatGPT
ChatGPT for Mac now available
1 Min Read
AirTags
AirTags on Sale at $24.99 (1-Pack) and $78.99 (4-Pack)
1 Min Read
Samsung
Samsung hotel TVs to have Airplay support
1 Min Read
Apple Pay
Hungarian Apple Pay users affected by unexpected charges
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple’s self-service diagnostics software expands to Europe
1 Min Read
Apple Pencil Pro
The Apple Pencil Pro is $10 Off
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple promises better battery and display third-party support
1 Min Read
Lost your password?