Apple

Apple Vision Pro reviewers to have briefings

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Vision Pro

Tech reviewers for the Apple Vision Pro might be required to take briefings from Apple.

Apple is believed to have a whole plan for technology reviewers and how they handle the upcoming Apple Vision Pro. This falls in line with the company’s press coverage plan for the mixed-reality headset. Mark Gurman from Bloomberg said that Apple will exert some control over reviewers and how they use and see the headset.

Apple Vision Pro

Gurman said that Apple has ‘carefully orchestrated reviews for the Vision Pro’ and mentioned a hands-on experience with chosen reviewers, then a meeting to go over it again on January 16 and 23, respectively. The reviews are then expected to go live at the end of the month. The meetings will give reviewers a chance to try the Vision Pro and to ensure that each wearer has the correct lens. The need to have prescription or corrective lenses seem to be integral for the Vision Pro.

