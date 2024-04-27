Apple Vision Pro users receive surveys

Apple recently asked Vision Pro customers for their feedback regarding the mixed-reality headset.

Advertisements

In a notification sent by Apple, users have been asked several questions regarding their favorite features, usage, length of usage, environments, and overall satisfaction. Aside from that, Apple asked about the guest mode and if anyone other than the customer had used the headset. The survey itself is lengthy, with more than ten questions per survey. It’s worth noting that part of the survey is Apple asking if the user has other Apple devices. Interest in the Apple Vision Pro has dropped since it launched, with Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman saying that demos have gone ‘way down’ from several units daily to a handful in a week.

Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple analyst said that Apple would be lowering the total number of units, which he says is a sign of slowing demand, and that the device has ‘fallen sharply beyond expectations.’