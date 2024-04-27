Apple

Apple Vision Pro users receive surveys

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Vision Pro

Apple recently asked Vision Pro customers for their feedback regarding the mixed-reality headset.

Advertisements

In a notification sent by Apple, users have been asked several questions regarding their favorite features, usage, length of usage, environments, and overall satisfaction. Aside from that, Apple asked about the guest mode and if anyone other than the customer had used the headset. The survey itself is lengthy, with more than ten questions per survey. It’s worth noting that part of the survey is Apple asking if the user has other Apple devices. Interest in the Apple Vision Pro has dropped since it launched, with Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman saying that demos have gone ‘way down’ from several units daily to a handful in a week.

Apple Vision Pro

Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple analyst said that Apple would be lowering the total number of units, which he says is a sign of slowing demand, and that the device has ‘fallen sharply beyond expectations.’

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
Apple ID
Apple users experience Apple ID logouts
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple discusses upcoming iOS 18 and generative AI with OpenAI
1 Min Read
Apple AirPods Pro
Enjoy the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C at $60 Off
1 Min Read
iPhone
Android dominates smartphone activation market
1 Min Read
Threads
Threads adds archive post feature
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple makes open source AI models available on Hugging Face Hub
1 Min Read
MacBook Air
The M3-Powered 13-inch MacBook Air is $100 Off
1 Min Read
Vision Pro
Solitaire Stories and Crossy Road Castle now available on Vision Pro
1 Min Read
WhatsApp
Passkey support added on iOS WhatsApp
1 Min Read
Safari
Apple launches Safari Technology Preview 193
1 Min Read
Apple 2023 iMac
Enjoy a $100 Discount on the 2023 iMac with M3 Chip
1 Min Read
Apple
New Calculator app arriving on iPadOS
1 Min Read
Lost your password?