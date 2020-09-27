Apple waives 30% In-App purchases on Facebook paid events

Apple has decided to not charge 30 percent of in-app fees to Facebook’s new Paid Events feature until the year 2021.

Following Facebook’s criticism of Apple hurting small businesses by taking a 30% cut, the Cupertino-based company has responded by waiving the fees until the end of this year.

Facebook’s Paid Events allows users to ‘attend’ online sessions, events and classes within the social network. An Apple spokesperson mentioned that they will be giving companies time to adapt to digital business models by reversing event fees and also, due to the pandemic.

The new policy will apply to Airbnb and ClassPass, which offer in-app classes and similar digital experiences. Despite the waiving Facebook claims they’re still unhappy because gaming businesses were not spared.

Small business owners can make use of Facebook’s new Paid Events to set up online events and classes. Interested users can pay through the app and attend the event on their iPad or iPhone.