Apple Wallet Bringing Drivers License Feature to Virginia

The digital driver’s license in the Apple Wallet app will be branching out to a 15th state in the United States, Virginia. Certain states in the United States allow users of the Apple Wallet app to have their state ID and driver’s license in the app.

The states that have this available are Hawaii, New Mexico, Illinois, West Virginia, Montana, Arizona, Georgia, Colorado, North Dakota, Iowa, California, Ohio, and Maryland. Apple is now taking steps to get the feature online in Virginia, but there is no specific time it will be made available.

TSA Checkpoints accept IDs from Apple Wallet at a hundred airports in the United States; however, the ID is not accepted by law enforcement, so you will still have to bring a physical ID with you even if you have it on your Wallet app.

You will need watchOS 26.1 or iOS 26.1 or a recent version to support the passport feature.