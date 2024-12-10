Apple

Apple Wallet digital IDs and license support now available in New Mexico

By Samantha Wiley
Apple

Support for adding IDs and driver’s licenses in Apple Wallet for the Apple Watch and iPhone has now expanded to New Mexico, which conveniently stores a digital version of their ID and licenses to use in place of the physical card when applicable.

Residents of New Mexico can now add a State ID or license to their Apple Wallet app by adding the card and following a set of instructions to complete the verification process. This can be used in several TSA checkpoints around the United States, select venues, and some apps that need to verify your age. New Mexico made an app named NM Verifier that aligns with the rules and regulations of their licensing department.

Apple

The digital IDs and licenses are not substitutes for physical versions of your credentials. Physical copies will still be needed in some countries, and people who live in New Mexico are still required to bring their physical license to present when necessary.

