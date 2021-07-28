Apple Wallet in Australia now supports health insurance e-Cards

iPhone users in Australia can now add their health insurance digital cards through the Apple Wallet app.

HICAPS, or Health Industry Claims and Payments Service has recently simplified its claims process, with members of GU Health, nib, Bup and Medibank able to download membership e-cards straight to their Apple Wallets from the health fund app.

With the integration of health insurance e-cards patients can now tap their Apple Watch or iPhone on a compatible HICAPS terminal instead of swiping a physical card. Users get real time notifications on the health fund app.

Apple will be taking care of the privacy and security in the new system. The patient’s identifier number will be encrypted during the HICAPS terminal transmission, then decrypted as data is passed on to the health insurance provider.

HICAPS terminals are across 25,000 healthcare centers and medical platforms in Australia, with more than 100,000 claims being done every day.