Apple Wants To Create A More Established Presence In The Smart Home Market

Apple has a long list of rumored new products for this year, like a new line of home products that will see them push a bigger presence in the market of smart homes. The company is anticipated to be releasing the HomePod Mini 2 any time now, with no major changes in design, although it will have new colors. The device will have an S-Series chip that is revamped based on the chip for the Apple Watch Series 10.

Apple is manufacturing its own security cameras for indoors that you can connect to the Apple Home. There are rumors of a possible doorbell camera that has Face ID that you can connect to the lock of your door. Any cameras designed by Apple will have HomeKit Secure Video to protect the user with end-to-end encryption.

The Cupertino-based company has been working on a home hub that will act as the main hub for smart devices to be controlled, like using Siri, controlling devices, calendar, weather, photos, and listening to music and taking calls. The Home Hub and HomePod Mini are expected to be released early this year, most likely before WWDC, and the cameras are probably later this year.