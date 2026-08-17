Apple

Apple Warned by Commerce Secretary in United States Not to Buy Memory from China

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Warned by Commerce Secretary in United States Not to Buy Memory from China

Apple has been warned by Howard Lutnick, the United States Commerce Secretary, not to purchase memory chips for Macs from China. Apple has reportedly tested memory chips from CXMT to help alleviate the shortage of memory.


CXMT is on the 1260H list, or the Chinese Military Company Blacklist. This list includes companies that are believed to be associated with the People’s Liberation Army by the Pentagon and is thought to be a potential United States National Security Risk.

Apple Warned by Commerce Secretary in United States Not to Buy Memory from China

As a result, this could have significant backlash for Apple, as they are facing pushback against the proposal. Micron urges the White House to stop Apple from doing this, and Apple petitioned to buy RAM for Mac from the Trump Administration. A letter was sent to Apple to try to make the company take a step back from the plan. CXMT has rejected discounts from Apple’s demands.


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