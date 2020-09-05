Apple warns Android phone owners of oversharing information in new Privacy Ad

Apple has recently uploaded a new video ad where it promotes the privacy features found on the iPhone while throwing shade at other smartphone companies.

The video series, titled ‘Privacy. That’s iPhone’ began in 2019 and has a number of clips that stress the importance of digital privacy and how the iPhone can get it done.

The latest ad lasts one minute and has people sharing their most sensitive and personal details, like their heart rate, recent items bought, internet search history and credit card number.

In the YouTube description, Apple mentioned that the iPhone can help control what information you want seen and how it can stop it from leaking out.

The Cupertino-based company has long since made privacy one of the iPhone’s main features. The latest iOS 14 will have several new ones when it comes out this year, including one that disallows ad tracking for every app in your iPhone.