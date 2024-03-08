Apple Watch, iPad, and iPhone Trade-In Values Adjusted

Apple recently made several changes to the trade-in values of select Apple Watch, iPad, and iPhone models in the US.

Trade-in values for the first-generation Apple Watch SE, Apple Watch Series 4, second-generation iPhone SE, and iPhone 14 Pro Max have increased, while the second-generation Apple Watch SE, Apple Watch Series 7, Apple Watch Ultra, and the entry-level iPad have decreased. The biggest jump in value is the iPhone SE 2, jumping to $90 from $70, while the biggest drop is the Apple Watch Ultra, from $390 to just $365.

Apple also adjusted trade-in values for select Mac models, including the MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, iMac, iMac Pro, Mac mini, Mac Studio, and Mac Pro. The value ranges from $120 to $1,315. Most have experienced minor changes while others stayed the same. The complete list of trade-in values as well as Android smartphones are listed on the official US Apple website.